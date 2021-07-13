Our Fave Ribbed Outfit in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Starts at $16

Vero Moda Lucy Rib Crop Camisole Top Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is it about a matching lounge set that fills Us with such joy? During the early days of quarantine, we fell particularly hard for the trend — and our obsession isn’t stopping anytime soon! We can’t always justify buying more loungewear as our collections are already so expansive, but that’s what the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here for.

We set out to find a new high-quality set that we can wear on repeat, and scored the perfect one from Vero Moda. It’s an adorable three-piece set, and you can snag the complete look for up to 36% off right now!

Vero Moda Lucy Rib Pants Nordstrom

As professional online shoppers, we often see two-piece sets with just a top and bottoms, so we’re thrilled that this option includes an adorable cardigan! The primary pieces in this Vero Moda look include a cute cropped cami and some high-waisted flare pants. You can purchase one piece or all three, but we personally love how the complete set looks. If you previously wanted to pick up each piece, it would have cost you a pretty penny at $129 — but thanks to the sale, the total currently comes out to $84!

Ribbed knits are so trendy and eye-catching — we adore the added texture, which tends to make the material itself stretchier and more comfortable! This burnt, rusty brown shade is also outstanding, and will complement tons of skin tones and body types.

Vero Moda Lucy Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Nordstrom

When we want to feel at ease, this is the type of set that we’ll wear on repeat. But here’s the best part about it: There’s no need to limit it to movie nights on the couch. With the right styling, you can easily wear this look for a brunch or dinner date. Seriously — just add heels or designer sneakers!

Of course, the pieces can be easily mixed and matched with other items you already own, which is always a plus. The top and cardigan together will appear effortlessly cool with some cutoffs and longer jeans in the fall — and you can team the flare pants with different crop tops if you want a less monochromatic aesthetic. There’s only one thing left to do: Add this set to your cart while you still can!

See it: Get the Vero Moda Lucy Rib set for up to 36% off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vero Moda and shop all of the women’s fashion deals happening right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!