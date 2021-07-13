Megan Fox Drank Ayahuasca With Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly — and There Was ‘Nothing Glamorous’ About It

To Hell and back. Megan Fox says her ayahuasca experience took her to her worst nightmare, but she’d been expecting a glamping trip.

“I was thinking it was, like, glamping or something like that, still gonna be, like, some kind of five-star experience,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, said during a Monday, July 12, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don’t get to eat after, like, 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can’t shower because they’re in a drought, so you can’t use the water, obviously. You need to respect the rainforest.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Michael Sohn/AP/Shutterstock; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Ayahuasca, also known as yage, is a psychoactive tea. The drink is made from the ayahuasca vine and the chacruna shrub, which contains dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic drug, according to the BBC. It is illegal in the U.S.

It wasn’t a romantic experience for Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. However, she still encouraged others to experience ayahuasca for themselves.

“Nothing glamorous about it,” she said. “It’s all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience.”

The Tennessee native recalled lining up at the edge of the rainforest with the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 31, and 20 other people. They drank lemongrass tea in groups of three until they started throwing up. The purging experience was required, and they had to vomit a certain amount before the ceremony could continue, which makes everyone encourage each other to expel the bile.

“So you’re, like, cheering on everyone as they throw up,” the Transformers alum laughed. “It’s such a good bonding experience. I know it sounds crazy, but that gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night because you’re like, ‘My vanity is gone.’”

Fox said it was a three-night experience, and she went to the underworld on night two.

“It was incredibly intense. Everybody’s journey is different. The second night, I went to hell for eternity,” she said. “Just knowing its eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle or end. So you have, like, a real ego death.”

Fox believes that that ayahuasca is a “medicine” better than talk therapy or hypnotherapy “because it just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in.”

She added that “it’s your own version of hell,” and promised, “I was definitely there.”

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name Colson Baker, wouldn’t do ayahuasca with just anybody. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly in February that the performer is head over heels for the New Girl alum.

“MGK thinks Megan is different than the other A-listers he’s dated,” a source said at the time, adding that he is is “super into” his girlfriend. “He thinks she is a total bombshell in every way and basically worships the ground she walks on.”

He knows he is “extremely fortunate” to be with his Midnight in the Switchgrass costar and thinks he’s “the luckiest guy in the world.”

