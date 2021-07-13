Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s Family Photos With Kids Over the Years

Courtesy Ashley Graham/Instagram

From model to mom! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have shared sweet shots over the years since starting their family.

The couple wed in August 2010, announcing on their ninth anniversary that their first child was on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the A New Model author captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

The cinematographer also posted a video showing the Nebraska native’s baby bump at the time, writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These nine years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Their son, Isaac, arrived five months later. Giving birth made the American Beauty Star host feel “invincible,” she said in a February 2020 “Pretty Big Deal” podcast episode.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham explained at the time. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

After celebrating Isaac’s 1st birthday, Graham spoke candidly about wanting to give him a younger sibling.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2021. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

Graham’s second pregnancy announcement came five months later via Instagram. The former America’s Next Top Model stood in a field cradling her bare bump.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham told her followers in the July 2021 reveal. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Keep scrolling to see her and Ervin’s family photos over the years, from breast-feeding selfies to Father’s Day celebrations.