One of the most criticized athletes in the city was on display Sunday. Aaron Nola has been the object of the fanbase’s scorn this for a plethora of reasons - inconsistency, lack of vaccination, etc. It has all been deserved too as Nola has pitched poorly enough to get all of the anger directed at him. Today, though, he was magnificent, the Aaron Nola of old, the co-ace of the pitching staff. When the team needed him the most, he stepped up and delivered in a big way.