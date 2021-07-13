Lovecraft Country, Hamilton,and—ugh—Emily In Paris:The biggest Emmy snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced today at a much more reasonable hour than usual, a change that may or may not have been a result of our ever-shifting grasp of time in a pandemic. Even West Coasters could comfortably watch as This Is Us’ Ron Cephas Jones and Blindspotting’s Jasmine Cephas Jones shared the names and titles of some of this year’s nominees. The actors, who made history in 2020 with their “father-daughter” Emmy wins (for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn and This Is Us), divvied up the announcements from opposite ends of the country, another reflection of “these times,” but come September 19, the Emmy Awards will once again be an in-person event.