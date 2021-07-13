Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’ Fans Sound Off About What Characters They Want to See in Season 19

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2medKf_0avhQj9s00

“NCIS” fans are already placing bets on who they will see in the upcoming Season 19. Could the next season see the return of familiar characters? Fans certainly hope that a few fan favorites might make a surprise appearance.

So who do “NCIS” fans want to return? Well according to Reddit, viewers hope that Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David might make an appearance in Season 19. It’s been the better part of the decade since the show’s will-they-or-won’t-they couple graced the screen together. Fans were heartbroken when Ziva actor Cote de Pablo left the show in Season 11. Likewise, Michael Weatherly left the show two seasons later in Season 13.

Since then, de Pablo returned for a guest role on “NCIS” but without Weatherly in tow. Fans are hoping the two actors might appear again together on the show. Many viewers have migrated to Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop on the show for their romance needs. But most of the diehard still consider DiNozzo and David to be the show’s original couple.

Fans also want Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee to interact with the two as well.

‘NCIS’ Fans Consider Mark Harmon Replacement

Fans are also considering a future without Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs in charge. Reportedly, Harmon will be taking a step back from “NCIS” in Season 19. In the final moments of Season 19, Harmon’s character got caught in an explosion while aboard his boat. The character survived the final moments of the episode but disappeared into parts unknown.

Currently, within the show, the NCIS team is without a leader. During Season 18, NCIS suspended Harmon’s character indefinitely. Gibbs got suspended when he decided to extend his own brand of justice. The character attacked and assaulted an animal abuser. It’s not the first time that Gibbs went beyond the law, but he received consequences for his actions this time.

Likewise, the NCIS team also lost mainstay Ellie Bishop as well. Actor Emily Wickersham exited the series at the end of Season 18 as well. In the episode, Bishop allowed herself to be disavowed in order to go undercover on a deep-cover assignment. Fans are unsure when the character may make another appearance. But currently, Wickersham nor “NCIS” have announced plans for the character to appear during Season 19.

So who should replace Leroy Gibbs and Mark Harmon on “NCIS?” Well, fans have latched onto Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee, who has been on the show since Season One himself. As second in command, McGee would inherit the keys to the kingdom so to speak. If not McGee, then-newcomer Gary Cole could make a worthy replacement. The actor will make his introduction in the upcoming season, helping to fill the ranks after Wickersham’s exit and Harmon’s rumored reduced role.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

136K+
Followers
15K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Cote De Pablo
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Wickersham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Explains Who’s the Least Like Their Character on the Show

For Yellowstone audiences, this question may seem a tough nut to crack. But Rip Wheeler’s Cole Hauser has his answer straight away. Well after Season 3 rocked cable television, Cole Hauser found the time to sit down with Kathryn Hall of Hall Wines for a thirty-minute chat on all things Yellowstone. Through fan inquiries and her own thoughtful questions, Hall was able to pull quite a bit out of the stalwart actor. Including, as we’ll find out, who he feels is absolutely the most different from their on-screen character in the Paramount Network showstopper.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Did the Show Use an ‘Excuse’ to Kill Off One Major Character?

“NCIS” said goodbye to several characters during its eventful Season 18. But one character exit, in particular, made some fans angry. The show chose to kill off NCIS Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer’s wife Breena. She died during a time jump on the show after contracting COVID-19. But some fans believe that the show used a real-life illness as an “excuse” to kill the character. One Reddit user vented about his frustration over the death, and it kicked off a discussion about using real-world issues in a fictional lens.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Explosive New Theory Suggests Major Character ‘Knew’ Gibbs Killed Key Suspect

NCIS is on hiatus this summer. This makes it the perfect season for fan theories. One theory suggests a key character knew that Agent Gibbs killed the main suspect in a case. One fan noted a serious inconsistency in season 16 episode 22. In that episode, Gibbs admits that he killed Pedro Hernandez 20 years earlier. Hernandez was responsible for the brutal murder of Gibbs’ wife and daughter.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How will Gary Cole be a part of NCIS Season 19?

Gary Cole is joining NCIS Season 19, but not as a direct replacement for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. How will Cole be part of the show?. We know that Cole is joining the series as a recurring guest star. It’s not clear just how many episodes he’ll be in, but one thing we know is that he’s not going to be a direct replacement for Gibbs.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Former Star Michael Weatherly Thought He ‘Knew More Information’ About Show Playing ‘No. 2’ Behind Mark Harmon

In a recent interview, Michael Weatherly said he “knew more information” about NCIS while playing the show’s No.2 role behind Mark Harmon. “When you are No.1, there are people who don’t want you to know certain things,” Weatherly said during the interview. “Whether it’s a legal liability or it’s just that they don’t want to bother you, everyone wants to kind of keep you in a bubble. And I watched Mark [Harmon] fight very hard to stay out of that bubble and try to stay in touch, or stay integrated and have the information.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Beautifully Detailed His Wife’s Proud Reaction to Seeing Their Son on Show

He is the young version of a familiar face on “NCIS.” In seven episodes of the hit CBS series, actor Sean Harmon can be seen portraying a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. There is another piece that makes the young actor’s mug a little more recognizable. He actually IS a young version of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s character. The young actor is the son of Harmon and his wife, fellow actor, Pam Dawber.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Emily Wickersham Felt About Idea of Playing ‘Bad Guy’ on the Series

Emily Wickersham wants to know what it’s like to be the “bad guy.” The “NCIS” star wished that she could have broke bad on the show. After all, they say that villains have all the fun, and Billy Joel definitely wasn’t singing about the evil dying young. In a 2016 interview with Good House Keeping, Wickersham discussed her role as Ellie Bishop on the show. But the actor felt some regrets she never got to play a villain on the show. Although, she admitted that she enjoyed playing Bishop as well because of her good nature. She’s a bit like a do-gooder.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Emily Wickersham Said Joining Show in Full-Time Role was ‘Scary’

“NCIS” actress Emily Wickersham knew before joining the show in a full-time role that it wouldn’t always be easy. Wickersham, who joined the show in its 11th season on CBS before leaving at the end of last season, took the spot vacated by Cote de Pablo and her character, Ziva David, on the show. Now Wickersham, who played Eleanor Bishop, knew that she would have big shoes to fill.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Discuss What Relationship Tony DiNozzo Had with Kate in the Early Seasons

“NCIS” fans love Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David together. In fact, fans even gave the duo the couple name, “Tiva.” Since Ziva first appeared in season three of “NCIS,” fans have been cheering for the couple’s happily ever after. However, there was another woman in Tony’s life before Ziva arrived on the scene. And that woman was Secret Service Agent Caitlin “Kate” Todd. Kate started the show with Tony before abruptly being killed during the season two finale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy