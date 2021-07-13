Cancel
Theater & Dance

View Work by Contemporary Santa Fe Artists in the Online Exhibition Intersections

By Vital Spaces
Hyperallergic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntersections is a group exhibition taking place at intersections.vitalspaces.org, where it highlights the numerous points of connection between the 97 contemporary works of art and 30 artists featured, all of whom currently live or work in Santa Fe, New Mexico. There are countless ways in which visitors can experience the exhibition. Through an interactive sorting tool on Intersections’s website, viewers can form hundreds of miniature group exhibitions around shared themes, mediums, and other affiliations. Commissioned videos that bring together dance, poetry, visual art, and music are also available online; check back over the course of the summer for new video releases.

