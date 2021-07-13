Cancel
St. Vincent to headline livestreamconcert featuring debut performance of Daddy's Home

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent’s bringing the ‘70s sensibilities of her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home to the modern age, with a full-length livestream concert called Down And Out Downtown, presented by Moment House. This will be the Grammy-winning musician’s first time performing numerous tracks from Daddy’s Home, with her Down And Out Downtown Band made up of Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Jason Falkner, Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith, and Neka Hamilton.

