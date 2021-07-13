St. Vincent to headline livestreamconcert featuring debut performance of Daddy's Home
St. Vincent’s bringing the ‘70s sensibilities of her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home to the modern age, with a full-length livestream concert called Down And Out Downtown, presented by Moment House. This will be the Grammy-winning musician’s first time performing numerous tracks from Daddy’s Home, with her Down And Out Downtown Band made up of Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Jason Falkner, Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith, and Neka Hamilton.www.avclub.com
