St. Vincent to headline livestreamconcert featuring debut performance of Daddy's Home

For the last show of July we heard new music from Matt Beringer of The National, Mini Trees, Joan As Police Woman, The Bronx, Grizfolk, and others. The highlight for me was The National's Matt Beringer's cover of the Velvet Underground classic Waiting for the Man. “I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico” will be released on September 24th and I cannot wait! It will feature, not only the Beringer and Kurt Vile tracks we've been playing, but also takes by St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, and more!