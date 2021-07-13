2) is the biggest factor

The Spurs are in something of a choose-your-own-adventure summer. They’re among the teams with the most cap space thanks to their expiring vet contracts, possess a handful of assets between their future picks and players on rookie deals, own the 12th pick in a talented 2021 draft and, after missing the playoffs for a second year in a row, have room to get better. As opposed to other years where they were hamstrung financially, committed to a particular core, or only in need of minor tweaks to remain in a title hunt, this offseason is really about how much the front office is willing to go in one certain direction.