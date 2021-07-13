Cancel
'Pose' star breaks ground as 1st transgender actress with lead Emmy nod

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Pose" co-star Mj Rodriguez made Emmy history Tuesday by becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a leading-performance Emmy Award in a primetime series. Rodriguez is the third transgender performer overall to receive an Emmy nomination. Laverne Cox received multiple nominations for best supporting...

