'Pose' star breaks ground as 1st transgender actress with lead Emmy nod

Not only is Mj Rodriguez finally getting the recognition she deserves for her role as Blanca Evangelista on Pose — after years of Emmy Awards snubs — but her recent lead actress nomination is also a historic one. On July 13, Rodriguez became the first transgender woman in the history of the ceremony to be recognized in a lead acting category. With her nomination, she became the third openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, joining Laverne Cox, who was the first transgender person to be nominated with a nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on 2014's Orange Is the New Black, and Rain Valdez, who earned a nomination for outstanding actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for 2020's Razor Tongue. Pose earned a total of eight nominations for the 2021 award ceremony, including outstanding drama series and lead actor for Billy Porter.