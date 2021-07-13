Cancel
New Bond Supply Is Coming Home

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst of all, big congratulations to our Italian and Argentinean readers for this weekend's victories and commiserations to England and Brazil. The bond market spooked everything else last week but once the fever broke, risk assets rebounded and the dollar gave back ground. That's created a tentative truce but with...

www.investing.com

Retailinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 26.07.21

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, buoyed by gains in retail and mining sector stocks. Retail stocks, Cie Financiere Richemont SA (JO: CFRJ ), Massmart Holdings (JO: MSMJ ) and Clicks (JO: CLSJ ) Group added 3.3%, 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Mining stocks, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Marketskitco.com

Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June. July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues. Spot gold was...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Stretched dollar remains firm

The US dollar was strong last week, even though it ended up slightly lower against the Canadian dollar. Sterling fell to new six-month lows while the euro recorded its lowest level since late March, and the Australian dollar fell to new lows for the year. Led by a 2% fall in the South African rand, with the bulk of the sell-off coming after the central bank kept policy rates unchanged, which is now lower on the year, most emerging market currencies weakened. The Russian rouble was the strongest in that space, though the lion's share of the gains came before the central bank hiked its key rate by 100 bp to 6.5% ahead of the weekend.
Businessfidelity.com

German Bund yield falls to 5-1/2 month lows as stocks wobble

(Reuters) - Germany's. 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, as German business sentiment fell unexpectedly and world stocks sold off on concerns over tightening regulations in. China. . The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 100.8 from 101.7 in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. "The recuperation in investors' spirits should curtail the Canadian dollar's downside potential, and at the same time put a lid on the (U.S.) dollar," analysts at Action Economics said in a note. The S&P 500 eked out another record closing high, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. Still, caution ahead the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday kept the market in check. Oil settled 0.2% lower at $71.91 a barrel but copper climbed to a 6-week high, with floods in top consumer China sparking demand hopes at a time when inventories were falling. Canada is a major exporter of both commodities. The Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release on Wednesday. The data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve. The 10-year rose 1.6 basis points to 1.223%, after hitting last Tuesday a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Snaps Back Ahead Of Retail Sales

For the past few weeks, the U.S. dollar has often moved in a completely opposite direction from Treasury yields. That trend continued on Thursday as the greenback shrugged off losses in 10-year rates to trade higher against all of the major currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may not be as eager to normalize monetary policy as other central banks, but U.S. data could force his hand. According to the latest report, jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 360,000. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region slowed, but the Empire state index hit a record high. June retail sales numbers are due for release tomorrow, and the risk is to the upside. Economists are looking for spending to fall for the second month in a row due to slower auto sales, but with strong non-farm payrolls and higher wages, retail sales could beat expectations, which would drive USD/JPY higher and EUR/USD lower.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: July 26 - July 30

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Starts Big Week Softer

The price action in the foreign exchange and bond markets has been consistent with the risk-off narrative, spurred arguably by the surge in Delta mutation of the virus. However, equity markets were less consistent with it. Last week's weakness in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index seemed to be partly driven...
Real Estatetrust.org

U.S. new home sales hit 14-month low amid supply constraints

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled to a 14-month low in June and sales in the prior month were weaker than initially estimated, the latest signs that expensive lumber and shortages of other building materials were hurting the housing market. The third straight monthly...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Fed Meeting, GDP Data Due This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trading Monday, but remained at elevated levels ahead of this week’s important policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1%...
Businesskfgo.com

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed Tests Resilience as Eurozone GDP Eyed

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1679-1.1703. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro has weathered recent market turbulence better than many other currencies but may see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which dominates the currency market agenda ahead of Friday’s eagerly-awaited Eurozone GDP data for last quarter.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds below key US$1,800 level as investors eye Fed meet

BENGALURU (July 27): Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pinned below the key $1,800 per-ounce level, as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome for clues on when the central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies. Spot gold was flat at $1,798.61 per...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends daily slide toward 1.2530 amid renewed USD weakness

USD/CAD came under renewed bearish pressure in American session. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 92.50 on Monday. WTI stays relatively quiet around $72.00 at the start of the week. After spending the European session in a relatively tight range around 1.2570, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction in the...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Changes Coming to the Largest Muni Bond ETFs

The fast-growing municipal bond ETF market is highly concentrated, with nine asset managers managing 98% of the assets. BlackRock is the industry leader with 43% share of the $77 billion tax-free ETF assets, according to CFRA Research , followed by Vanguard (17%), State Street Global Advisors (14%), and Van Eck (9%). Figure 1 lists the four other firms managing the remainder, though 19 managers in total offer a municipal bond product.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flirts with $1,800 mark

Gold price is back on the bids after defending key support around $1798. Risk-off mood-driven sell-off in Treasury yields lifts gold price. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,811-12 region and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range. Currently hovering around the $1,800 round-figure mark, the XAU/USD has been oscillating in a range over the past one week or so and was influenced by a combination of factors. Worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven gold.

