Two playoffs in calendar year. I’m sure they’re beat

As a 2022 recruit, his opportunities to be recruited have been limited. He wasn't able to take an official visit until this summer. I think he wants to see what else is available. And, he should. That said, given his public statements, I feel pretty good about how Virginia stacks up with the competition. I don't believe any coach as been present for as many of his games as Coach Bennett. Reportedly, the family places a high value on that presence. In fact, the only box which UVa doesn't tick in Traudt's recruitment is "proximity". For this reason, I still believe it will come down to Virginia and Nebraska, and I like Virginia's chances. (FWIW, I believe Kansas' impending NCAA sanctions will ultimately be an impediment for them, and Self doesn't appear to be nearly as aggressive as Coach Bennett in this recruitment, as far as I can tell.) Go 'Hoos!!!