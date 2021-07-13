The Fantasticks lights it up at The Tibbits

COLDWATER, Mich–The Show must go on,” is certainly the mantra of this summer theatre season for Tibbits Opera House. As Covid 2.0, as new artistic director Peter Riopelle calls it, still hovers into the summer season, putting most theatre companies on hiatus for a second summer, Tibbits has pushed successfully forward with outdoor productions at a Coldwater event center, The Ponds, in 2020 and with the first show of the season, The Best of Broadway.