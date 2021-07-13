Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coldwater, MI

The Fantasticks lights it up at The Tibbits

By Julie Linderleaf
encoremichigan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, Mich–The Show must go on,” is certainly the mantra of this summer theatre season for Tibbits Opera House. As Covid 2.0, as new artistic director Peter Riopelle calls it, still hovers into the summer season, putting most theatre companies on hiatus for a second summer, Tibbits has pushed successfully forward with outdoor productions at a Coldwater event center, The Ponds, in 2020 and with the first show of the season, The Best of Broadway.

www.encoremichigan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Coldwater, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Tibbits Opera House#Covid#Overa Year#Tibbits Org#Romancers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy