Ryan Hollins: “Giannis in 2021 is the same Giannis he was in 2020 and 2019. In fact, he might have gotten worse! Last year he was the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and he got NONE of that [this year]. He’s the SAME player. You know what he’s got? And he better thank his lucky stars. Instead of you [talking to Chris Broussard] riding Giannis’ coattail you need to be talking about Jrue Holiday. It’s the same Giannis as 2019, it’s the same dude!... You know who you should be crediting? The coaching staff! ‘The last two years “Giannis Ball” hasn’t worked, why don’t you pass the ball to Jrue Holiday? Why don’t you get Middleton involved?’” (Audio Above, FULL Segment at Bottom of Page)