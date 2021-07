Rodolfo Delgado is the Co-Founder & CEO of Replay Listings, the first platform to find apartments for rent in NYC focused on unedited videos. As I type this, I’m awaiting my next Zoom meeting in what’s become my pandemic uniform: a button-down shirt tucked neatly into my gym shorts. I know I’m not fooling anyone, and I know I’m not alone. Like many, being able to make my own hours from the comfort of my own home has significantly increased my productivity. I meet virtually with my team several times a week, which serves our needs well as a company squarely situated in the tech sector.