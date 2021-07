No big league Cubs baseball for another 48 hours, which means I would like to enjoy some Cubs-related goodness in the interim. We are a now a year removed from the odd 2020 draft, but the odd development process continues for the players taken last year. Not only were they unable to join a professional league for the experience right out of the draft, but many of them hadn’t played at the amateur level earlier in the year either. So, for prospects like last year’s Cubs first rounder Ed Howard, this year represented not only a huge developmental leap from whatever level of baseball they last played, it also represented their first real league activity in as much as two years.