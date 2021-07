Damian Lillard: “I woke up to those reports, a lot of people have been reaching out to me. It’s not true. I’ll start off the rip and say it’s not true. I said the last time that I spoke to you guys that a lot of things are being said and it hasn’t come from me. Number one, it’s not true, and secondly, I’ll also say that I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be. There really is no need for anybody else to speak for me, or report this or report that. If there’s something to be said I’ll speak directly with my team and Neil [Blazers GM] so that’s that.”