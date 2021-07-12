Not poor play by most measures, just two supporting roles and a focus in

It's hard to settle on just where Jalen Johnson should be taken in the draft. The primary recipe for success in the NBA for almost a generation is to have a large wing who can create his own shot. These stars can usually create shots for others too, either by gravity or passing. Jalen Johnson's strengths line up with this archetype. Johnson's primary draw is simply his size and athleticism. He has the size of a forward with the speed of a wing and fluid athleticism both horizontally and vertically. This athleticism translates into easy offense as he is able to bully or shoot over smaller players and beat larger players with a quicker first step. This mismatch is the first hurdle for a potential superstar wing most prospects simply don't have dual mismatch potential. If he clears that initial hurdle and gets downhill or into the lane he can capitalize by finishing at the rim, pulling up in the midrange, or hitting an open man. Right now hitting the open man usually in the dunker spot or opposite corner is his go to action and also his most NBA ready skill. He sees over the defense and makes simple reads without overthinking this is reflected by his 20.5% assist rate. For reference Cade Cunningham's rate was 20.4% and Jalen Sugg's was 23.7%. Sometimes that assist percentage comes from bypassing shots to get teammates involved, but not in Johnson's case; he still averaged about 16 shots per40. To go along with this offensive skillet is a productive defensive resume. He racked up an over 3% steal rate and 6% block rate at Duke. His vertical pop is evident in some of his highlight blocks and his hands are quick which coupled with his a seven foot wingspan makes him a potential game-changing force on the defensive end.