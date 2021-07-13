Cancel
Basketball

I like Trey's demeanor & thoughtfulness about his game. Will be rooting for

By alleyoop hoo
 13 days ago

He makes mention of how much MC did for him at UVA. IMO, Coach Curtis accomplished a great deal in a short period of time. It bodes well for future recruiting.

Basketball
Sports
Daily Mail

'I don't feel like a hypocrite in any way': Team USA's Sue Bird defends staying on court for national anthem at Olympics after women's basketball star walked off before WNBA games

Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the US team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It's a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social justice before the...
Maybe the two TX linemen leaving opens up more playing time??

Bryson Jennings is making his commitment tonight. I am optimistic he will -- BEST2VT 07/15/2021 08:30AM. You missed it. He's almost a lock for the Spawn of Satan, UNCheat. ** -- Atlee Hokie 07/15/2021 5:58PM. Maybe the two TX linemen leaving opens up more playing time?? ** -- Grassroots 07/15/2021...
You need to see this video of Theo Pinson mic’d up during a UNC pickup game

Is this title clickbait? Possibly. Do I care, seeing as it’s the dead of the offseason and not much basketball-wise is going on? Definitely not. One of the things we most missed (I’m using “we” both to mean “us fans” and “UNC Basketball) this time last year was the alumni pickup games, which are an opportunity not just for a young team to play against a bevy of professionals with more developed bodies and basketball minds, but also a way for coaches to gauge their team against unfamiliar competition without any stakes. Coby White, for example, wasn’t really on the NBA Draft radar leading up to the 2018-19 season even in Roy Williams’ eyes, but the story goes that his domination of alumni pickup games convinced the coach, along with a lot of the alumni, that he’d only be seeing the point guard for one season. It’s also a way for players to get some informal coaching from people who have experience with the way things are done in Chapel Hill, and, least important but most pertinent, it’s new content for us fans who are starting to get tired of rewinding last year’s Duke sweep highlights for the 50th time — oh wait, that’s just me? Carry on.
I think both Middleton & Booker pull out. The season's been a grind.

Beal is out of the Olympics. COVID protocols. Now you'll finally ... -- Blah 07/15/2021 3:45PM. I miss the days of the all-collegian rosters and battling the Russkies... -- EAPo 07/16/2021 2:44PM. Lavine is one of my good examples of how one and dones (Link) -- ryno hoo 07/15/2021 7:01PM.
I broke down his games in another post today

Good games: San Fran, Wake Forest, Miami, Louisville. Bad games: Syracuse (ACCT), most of his short appearances. I think the coaches did not try really hard to find time for him in the regular season - they became ultra-focused on the Huff-Hauser-Murphy troika and were feeding Hauser and Murphy what seemed at times a ridiculous amount of minutes that I guess in hindsight were to get them up to speed on the defense and their teammates as quickly as possible (an absurd example was the Syracuse home blowout where Hauser played 38 minutes). McKoy was the biggest minutes victim of that Hauser/Murphy development obsession.
Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
I think it’s likely down to Marquette or UVA

McKneely Traudt Bond would likely be a better class than Ty Kyle Dre. Not -- Hootr 07/20/2021 2:02PM. I could see maybe making that argument but I think we sometimes under value -- hoorulestheacc 07/20/2021 2:14PM. Maybe out of HS, but no one undervalued Ty in the 'ship run. See...
Then I will leave it be (mostly). I think he should've been ...

.. coming off the bench and getting 10-20 minutes per game backing up Sam and Trey and maybe (depending on matchups) Jay. I basically guess that he left because staff couldn't figure out how to use him and then he did some word salad on the way out the door.
What Josh Giddey's best and worst game in the NBL tell us about his NBA potential

For the second year in a row, a player from the National Basketball League (NBL) is projected to hear their name called early in the NBA Draft. In 2020, LaMelo Ball was selected with the No. 3 pick by the Charlotte Hornets after he averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game with the Illawarra Hawks. In 2021, it's Josh Giddey, a potential lottery pick who averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game with the Adelaide 36ers.
Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Good thoughts. I disagree about Notre Dame though.

SEC - I believe that OK and T jump to SEC. My best guess? The ACC will reach out to major football schools to gauge interest in jumping to ACC. PSU, OSU, Michigan, ND, aTm, GA??. Adding name teams would require renegotiating TV contracts ( hopefully new commish has bigger...

