Perhaps Travis Schlenk could get creative and develop a better path for the Hawks by moving on from John Collins, but it isn’t easy to see. I think there’s an excellent chance he stays in Atlanta, even if he signs a four-year max with another team, which Shams Charania of The Athletic reported was a possibility earlier this week. The Hawks can match any deal, and since they can go over the cap to sign Collins using his bird rights, I’m hard-pressed to find many better options. However, if Atlanta is to let Collins walk, it seems most likely they will take advantage of his restricted free agency and complete a sign-and-trade.