This will never happen, but it is fun to dream isn’t it?. With the onslaught of images from Team USA and the rumblings surrounding each player and their recruiting efforts, it is only natural for a green-eyed fan to daydream about what it would look like to have Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum all on the same team. I repeat, this will never happen, ...but just for the sake of having some fun with it, how could it happen?