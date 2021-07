The Wild GM talks about making the call to end Ryan Suter & Zach Parise's tenure with Minnesota, if the breakthrough season by some of his younger players factored in the move, approaching team owner Craig Leipold with the request, managing the cap in the immediate future, Marco Rossi's status, extension talks with Kirill Kaprizov, bringing in Cam Talbot, navigating the expansion draft, and the type of players on his shopping list.