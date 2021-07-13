Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teacher unions have no reason not to go along with in-person learning (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican’s July 9 editorial entitled “School can no longer be optional” is sure to win favor with stressed out parents and students as well as much of the general public anxious to get back to some normalcy with regard to the education process. And it is sure to raise the ire of those who support the teachers unions recent pronouncements; i.e. the letter to the editor entitled “Teachers continue to do an amazing job responding to the pandemic”, July 11. The author of that letter castigates your newspaper’s “shortsightedness” and rails at your statements scolding the teacher’s unions if they should balk at getting schools fully reopened in September.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
45K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
Related
EducationConcord Monitor

Letter: Teachers unions’ favors indoctrination, not quality education

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, recently threatened that her powerful union would take legal action to shield any educator who “gets in trouble for teaching honest history.” That certainly seems like a warning shot to parents concerned about critical race theory being used to indoctrinate their children into a belief system that demonizes America’s forefathers, teaches them to hate America, and prioritizes a person’s skin color over their character. Parents, grandparents and taxpayers should control what students learn, not powerful national teachers’ unions.
Kidsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Kids, teachers, school and the virus

During the pandemic, we have been lectured on following “the science.” Those who did not or disputed the science were given some unflattering descriptions. The science told us that young people and children had little to fear from getting and spreading the virus. Now there are studies claiming how harmful wearing a mask, sheltering at home and remote learning have been to kids, physically and mentally.
InternetConcord Monitor

Letter: Virtual learning opportunity

Over the last eighteen months, students, teachers and parents have experienced what for most is a new and unfamiliar form of education: virtual education. Soon students and teachers will be returning to in-person classrooms. Most will welcome this return, but maybe when we have time to stand back and examine the experience of virtual education, we will realize that the virtual format has opened new possibilities for our educational process.
EducationColumbian

Letter: Teachers deliver for students

It is clear that James Ault struggles with fully understanding the goals and processes of public education, and has biases toward its implementation (“Offer a look at classrooms,” Our Readers’ Views, July 14). His claim that public schools struggle with teaching basic information and promote “ideological slants, inappropriate sex education, and distorted theory” reveal two things: He has no real concept of what happens in classrooms, and anything contrary to his own beliefs should not be discussed. His call for cameras in classrooms could be answered by this question: Should we allow cameras in operating rooms, accountants’ offices or group therapy sessions?
Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

PE teachers learn lessons from virtual learning to improve in-person instruction

Despite the recent challenges of students’ learning physical education in their bedrooms, some lessons gained from virtual courses will enhance in-person instruction for many. With most students planning to return to in-person instruction, PE teachers are meshing pre-pandemic curriculums and structures with those of online learning to create new and...
EducationLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Stop shaming the teachers

I’m 80 years old, and it still puzzles me how our policymakers are either profoundly ignorant of education or purposely uncaring. I would hope for ignorance, but I suspect most see political advantage in their campaign of teacher-shaming. The Colman Report was published in 1966 – a half century ago....
Educationtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Confronting Teacher Union Twaddle

Randi Weingarten, the gaffe-prone president of the American Federation of Teachers has outdone herself, and that isn’t easy. In a series of seven open letters over the years, I have playfully chided the union boss about her trove of inane and bizarre musings. But now she has jumped the proverbial shark.
Educationnewyorkschooltalk.org

You Don’t Have to Reinvent the Wheel, You Just Have to Learn to be a Great Driver: A Teacher’s Graduation Advice To Students

(This is a guest post by Joseph S. Lento, a licensed Teacher of Orchestral Music and School District Administration. In 2014, President Obama named him a National Teacher of Arts and Humanities. Joseph also has commendations from Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. In 1999, he was named NYC Public Schools Bronx County High Schools Teacher of the Year. Learn more at his website, Brasscomets.angelfire.com.)
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Tips For Teachers From The Science Of Learning

An engaging new book about brain science can help teachers make their classroom practice more effective. In an ideal world, teachers would routinely get this kind of valuable information during their training. For a while now, engineering professor Barbara Oakley and neuroscientist Terrence Sejnowski have jointly taught “Learning How to...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The 74

Boyd & Briggs: As Schools Return to in-Person Learning, They Must Keep Parent Engagement Going. Our Family Guides Can Help

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In the early days of the pandemic, as we worked with educators, families and students to transition to virtual learning, we repeatedly heard a common refrain: Learning from home offered families a unique opportunity to see what their children were doing in school and become more engaged in their education. But these families also weren’t sure what they should be seeing, what their children should be learning in each grade, how best to support them and how to create partnerships with teachers to keep their kids learning under unprecedented circumstances.
Public HealthKMJ

Teachers Unions Oppose Mandatory Vaccinations

Conservatives who oppose mandatory vaccinations are finding some surprising allies in the major teacher unions. Both the NEA (National Education Association) and the AFT (American Federation of Teachers) oppose mandatory school vaccinations of teachers and students. Last week at the NEA’s annual meeting, held virtually, delegates voted down a proposal...
EducationYankton Daily Press

Letter: ‘Poorly Reasoned’

Thank you for publishing “Attacking Educators” by USD Professor Tim Schorn in the Tuesday, July 6, 2021, edition of the Press and Dakotan. It is rare these days to see a bigot and a bully so thoroughly discredit himself in print. In the beginning of his article, and again toward...
Boston, MAmybackyardnews.com

BOSTON TEACHERS UNION: INITIAL PROPOSALS

BOSTON, MA – Following an extensive community input process that included conversations and forums with thousands of families, educators, and community members over several months, the Boston Teachers Union has released a package of proposals and priorities related to the next labor agreement that will be signed between the members of the Boston Teachers Union and the Boston Public Schools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy