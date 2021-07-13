Teacher unions have no reason not to go along with in-person learning (Letters)

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In the early days of the pandemic, as we worked with educators, families and students to transition to virtual learning, we repeatedly heard a common refrain: Learning from home offered families a unique opportunity to see what their children were doing in school and become more engaged in their education. But these families also weren’t sure what they should be seeing, what their children should be learning in each grade, how best to support them and how to create partnerships with teachers to keep their kids learning under unprecedented circumstances.