Teacher unions have no reason not to go along with in-person learning (Letters)
The Republican’s July 9 editorial entitled “School can no longer be optional” is sure to win favor with stressed out parents and students as well as much of the general public anxious to get back to some normalcy with regard to the education process. And it is sure to raise the ire of those who support the teachers unions recent pronouncements; i.e. the letter to the editor entitled “Teachers continue to do an amazing job responding to the pandemic”, July 11. The author of that letter castigates your newspaper’s “shortsightedness” and rails at your statements scolding the teacher’s unions if they should balk at getting schools fully reopened in September.www.masslive.com
