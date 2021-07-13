Probably about right other than no Caffaro, but
I think less scoring from Clark would be a good indication that this is a strong team and that things have fallen into place as we are hoping for with the lineup - Bigs avoiding foul trouble = less small ball, Beekman shining in his minutes at the 1, Murray holding down the 3 with significant minutes and reliable scoring, finding the right shots in rhythm and in a balanced offense to avoid forced late-clock drives. Double-digit scoring from Kihei might be a concern in my opinion - 8 or so and we’re probably playing good team offense.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0