Probably about right other than no Caffaro, but

By davemcsr
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

I think less scoring from Clark would be a good indication that this is a strong team and that things have fallen into place as we are hoping for with the lineup - Bigs avoiding foul trouble = less small ball, Beekman shining in his minutes at the 1, Murray holding down the 3 with significant minutes and reliable scoring, finding the right shots in rhythm and in a balanced offense to avoid forced late-clock drives. Double-digit scoring from Kihei might be a concern in my opinion - 8 or so and we’re probably playing good team offense.

College Sports

Basketball

College Sports

NBA

Sports

MLB

NBA

The other interesting fact about that play was that

Mark Cooke, who was a basketball player from RVA and also a backup tight end on the football team, was the player penalized. He was playing because Bruce McGonnigal got injured in a freak accident at his apartment during an off week. I’m thinking McGonnigal would’ve never made that mistake as a seasoned veteran.
College Sports

Probably right, although

One way this NIL stuff could break is to rob the big name programs of some of their depth. Perhaps, players who in the past would've waited their turn for starting spots or better PT now see that time on the bench as lost revenue. Rather than staying at the Clemsons, maybe they transfer more readily. Also, even if you assume that the pool of money behind big southern school football is outsized, schools that have been more NCAA-compliant have been recruiting against them with a disadvantage that might be mitigated a bit.

