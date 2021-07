An extraordinary group of Islander alumni are being recognized and awarded following their continued acts of philanthropy, professionalism, and Islander pride. Alumni Ed Cantu '81, Joey Carson '89, and Kristina Leal Jewasko '16, were selected as the 2021 Alumni Award Honorees. It’s a recognition traditionally bestowed during the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Alumni Honors Banquet where the titles of Outstanding, Distinguished, and Young Alumni are presented to the recipients with friends, family, and colleagues in attendance. As a result of an unprecedented winter storm, the banquet was canceled, though this year’s honorees will be recognized alongside a new class of distinguished alumni at the 2022 Alumni Honors Banquet.