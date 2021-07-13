S&P Dow Jones Launches 5 More Crypto Indexes Expanding Its Digital Asset Tools

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.