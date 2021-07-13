Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P Dow Jones Launches 5 More Crypto Indexes Expanding Its Digital Asset Tools

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P Dow Jones Indices launched five new cryptocurrency indexes on Tuesday, marking the company’s first significant expansion of its digital asset benchmarking tools since entering the market in May. S&P Dow Jones Launch New Indexes. The world’s largest index provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices, announced the launch of five new...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Cryptocurrency#Digital Asset#S P Dow Jones Indices#Bdm#Crypto Data#Coingecko#Hxro#Megacap Index#Innovation And Strategy#Digital Market Indices#Crypto Largecap#Btc#Tradingview#Unsplash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksFortune

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman talks SPACs, meme stocks, and the new generation of investors

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Under Friedman’s leadership, Nasdaq has accelerated its evolution from stock exchange to Fortune 500 tech, data, and analytics force, powering 130 global markets. We met the CEO at Nasdaq’s Times Square HQ to talk about the wild markets of the past year—from virtual IPOs to meme stocks to the SPAC revolution—and get her take on which trends are here to stay.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Drops Significantly As The Bullish Rally Gradually Ends

Bitcoin recently lost 5% of its recent price. Many experts speculate that this drop might be due to the U.S. infrastructure bill. The ending of last month – July 2021 was a bit favorable for Bitcoin Price. However, it seems the rally is now declining as most investors are afraid of the Bill. The price surged to $42,400 a few days back but did not drop to $39,667.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Edges Higher and S&P 500 Slips on COVID Worries and China's Clampdown

Stocks fluctuated Tuesday amid jitters about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant and China's clampdown on its gaming and technology sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31 points, or 0.09%, to 34,869, the S&P 500 was down 0.03% and the Nasdaq fell 0.42%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 14,505 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Shows Resilience Towards Mid-Week

The S&P 500 pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around to show signs of resilience. As we continue to hang around the 4400 level, it makes sense that we are simply in a “holding pattern” as we wait to see whether or not we have a reasonable jobs number at the end of the week. Even if we were to break down below the candlestick for the trading session on Tuesday, there is plenty of support underneath that will come into play.
StocksZacks.com

ETF Asset Report of July

The month of July was moderately upbeat for the S&P 500. The month marked the sixth straight monthly gains. While delta variant of COVID-19 subdued the market momentum occasionally, upbeat earnings helped investors to keep hope on the recovery. In this scenario, we highlight ETF asset flows for the month of July (per etf.com)
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Millennium Levels to Watch on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index

“Stock-market investors are ‘staring down the barrel of seasonal weakness the next 3 months’”. “Investors should sell stocks and raise cash as bearish indicators pile up for the S&P 500, BofA says”. - Markets Insider, July 29, 2021. One equity benchmark that I have not provided analysis on for a...
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P captures record, Dow jumps 279 points

U.S. stocks staged a broad rally,in what was a choppy session early on, as investors digested quarterly earnings during what is the season's second busiest week for reports. The results are helping offset the wrangling in Washington after lawmakers missed the chance to extend the debt ceiling. Ticker Security Last...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks give up early gains as Dow, S&P close lower

* Materials weakest S&P sector; utilities lead gainers. Aug 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS GIVE UP EARLY GAINS AS DOW, S&P CLOSE LOWER (1605. EDT/2005 GMT) Major U.S....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsCoinDesk

Digital Asset Funds Suffered Outflows as Bitcoin Price Recovered

Funds focused on ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain and the second-biggest overall after bitcoin by market cap, had outflows totaling $9.5 million, for the second consecutive week. The report said that although investors have been more forgiving, ether is seeing outflows in “only six of the last 12 weeks, compared to 10 for bitcoin.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Paypal Hiring Crypto Experts to Expand Its Operations in Ireland

The global payment company Paypal is now venturing into crypto-based operations and is said to have implemented new posts and positions to amplify their work scale in Ireland. With Ether and Bitcoin gaining massive popularity in the region, the newly hired recruits will be assisting the company in scaling new crypto operations in the area. PayPal is looking forward to expanding and amplifying its work operations in Ireland and has reportedly been busy while hiring new recruits for cryptocurrency-related posts in the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy