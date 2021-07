Queen Maxima of the Netherlands recently pressed a button to start a robotic arm equipped with scissors to cut the ribbon, opening a new bridge in the Red Light district of Amsterdam. The bridge, six years in the making, is designed by Joris Laarman, engineered by Arup, and built by MX3D. It was 3D printed out of almost 10,000 pounds of stainless steel in a process that took almost six months using four robots spitting out 685 miles of melted wire.