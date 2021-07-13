Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Ryan Pace Bracket Challenge: Management 1 vs 8

By Josh Sunderbruch
windycitygridiron.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Pace is a lightning rod for criticism and praise, mostly because Bears fans are desperate to believe and desperate to blame. The first piece in this series introduced the premise—each day will look at decisions made by Ryan Pace, and for fun and distraction, there will be mock balance between sides. There will be a “best” and a “worst” run-off for side, until eventually the sides meet in a final championship bout.

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Martellus Bennett
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Ray Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick: We’re going to be a tough offense to defend

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wants the confidence he has in himself to trickle down to other members of the team and that effort will be helped by his show of confidence in his offensive teammates. In addition to signing Fitzpatrick this offseason, Washington also added wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Adam...
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Trade Plan: Impact on Washington Football Team?

Just hours before the 2021 NFL Draft came the news that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and would not be reporting to work with the Packers. The reigning MVP and future Hall-of-Famer could be looking for a new home for the first time in his career. Naturally, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL insider projects N’Keal Harry trade to the Packers

N’Keal Harry has been and is available, and one NFL insider projects him to a team who could use a receiver. With the New England Patriots signing Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason, N’Keal Harry was put on notice. A report teams were calling about him was followed this past week by a formal request to be traded from Harry’s agent.
NFLallfans.co

Former Scout Says N’Keal Harry Trade To Bears Is A No Brainer

The Chicago Bears made several moves at wide receiver this offseason. They signed veterans Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in free agency. Then they selected Dazz Newsome in the 6th round of the draft. A strong indication the team is hoping to add more speed and explosiveness to their passing game. However, it may have come at the expense of their overall size. Of the players projected to make the final roster, only one (Allen Robinson) stands taller than 6’1. This is one reason some fans were intrigued when former 1st round pick N’Keal Harry officially requested a trade from New England.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Gives Major Update on Plans for 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL season will kick off in less than two months, and the big question is will Aaron Rodgers play for the Green Bay Packers this year? Shortly after refusing to commit to a return to the Packers, Rodgers was asked about his future again while taking part at the American Century Championship golf outing in Nevada this past weekend. He said he'll make a decision in "a couple weeks," right around the time the Packers start training camp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Volatile Receiver Cost Bears Two Draft Picks

The long-rumored Bears trade of slot receiver Anthony Miller has finally happened. Miller has been traded to the Houston Texans for a late-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The pick wasn't specified in the report and the Bears have not commented on the deal.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Receives Critical Injury Update Ahead Of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce responds to backlash over NFL memo on vaccinations

The hot button issue in the NFL is COVID-19 vaccination, and the choices players have made heading into the new season. The league issued a memo last week, stating that a team may be forced to forfeit a game if unvaccinated players test positive, leading to an outbreak of COVID-19. This opened up a flurry of complaints from some of the league’s biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy