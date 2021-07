Walmart Inc. will get 60 megawatts of electricity from a recently completed wind farm in Indiana, advancing its goal to reach 100% renewable energy by 2035. EDP Renewables North America said Wednesday that its 198-megawatt Headwaters II Wind Farm will provide electricity to the Bentonville retailer under a long-term power purchase agreement announced in 2018. Walmart bought another 173 megawatts that year under two other agreements with the wind-energy producer.