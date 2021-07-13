E-Commerce In India Set To Reach $120 Billion In 2025, Says Report

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition market revenue growth is driven by increasing usage of advanced technologies, electronic devices, and equipment globally, and disposal of these products after end-of-useful life. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Environmental risks of E-waste are severe as waste contains hazardous and toxic materials, including lead, mercury, chromium, beryllium, cadmium, and chemical flame retardants, which can leach into water and soil. High level of E-waste generation each year is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.