Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

E-Commerce In India Set To Reach $120 Billion In 2025, Says Report

By Kevin Rozario
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce growth in India fell back sharply in 2020. But estimates for this year, and forecasts to 2022 show a sharp pick-up, before moderating again out to 2025. Data from London-based data and analytics company GlobalData indicate that e-commerce sales will rise at...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce In India#Smartphone#Cagr#Ebay Korea#Bigbasket#Fintech#Sezzle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Is Flipkart fairly valued?

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, July 26 (ANI): Earlier this month, India's ecommerce giant Flipkart announced a round of funding from various global investors which raised another USD 3.6 billion for the mega-unicorn, taking its value to USD 37.8 billion. This is likely to be the last pre-IPO shareholding opportunity as it is expected to go public later this year.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Services Consulting Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Bain & Company, KPMG, Deloitte

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Financial Services Consulting Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

E-waste And Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size To Reach USD 115.06 Billion In 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition market revenue growth is driven by increasing usage of advanced technologies, electronic devices, and equipment globally, and disposal of these products after end-of-useful life. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Environmental risks of E-waste are severe as waste contains hazardous and toxic materials, including lead, mercury, chromium, beryllium, cadmium, and chemical flame retardants, which can leach into water and soil. High level of E-waste generation each year is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.
WorldTechCrunch

Canada’s startup market booms alongside hot global VC investment

The country, now famous in the startup world for giving birth to Shopify, has already crushed prior yearly records for venture investment thus far in 2021. Indeed, CB Insights data indicates that Canadian startups this year have already raised more than double their 2020 totals. The same data set indicates...
Financial ReportsDigiday

Future PLC drove nearly $1 billion in e-commerce sales in 2020

Future PLC’s 2020 e-commerce business boom has carried over into 2021. The U.K. media company — which owns brands like Tom’s Guide, Cinema Blend, Golf Monthly and Marie Claire — drove nearly a billion dollars of e-commerce revenue for its affiliate partners in 2020, driven by evergreen content and shopping holidays like Amazon’s Prime Day, as more people turned to making purchases online during pandemic lockdowns.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Indonesia’s Tech Pioneer Raises $1.5 Billion Through IPO To Battle ‘E-Commerce War’

Bukalapak is set to become Indonesia’s first tech unicorn to list on its stock exchange, but profitability is still nowhere in sight. Rachmat Kaimuddin’s promotion to CEO of e-commerce firm Bukalapak early last year came as a surprise to many—including himself. The former financier was tapped for the job because the company’s investors saw him as the right person to staunch the flow of red ink and put the 11-year-old firm on a path of profitability.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

E-commerce firm Bukalapak prices Indonesia's biggest IPO at top end - sources

SINGAPORE (July 21): Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak has raised $1.5 billion in its initial public offering, the country's largest issue, after pricing it at the top of an indicated price range, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The IPO by Indonesia's fourth-biggest e-commerce company, which is backed...
Businesskfgo.com

India’s Zomato raises $1.26 billion in IPO – sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd ` will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 rupees each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be named as the information has not yet...
EconomyTechCrunch

Indian food delivery startup Swiggy raises $1.25 billion led by SoftBank and Prosus

The new financing round, a Series J, includes the $800 million investment the Bangalore-based startup had disclosed to employees earlier this year. (SoftBank alone invested $450 million in the new round.) The new round, which Swiggy says was “heavily oversubscribed,” gives the six-year-old food delivery startup a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion.
EconomyForbes

How Small Brands Can Compete In The Amazon Age Of E-Commerce

Anise Madh is the CEO of LeanSwift, a global leader in eCommerce and mobile solutions for Infor M3. To me, the global pandemic was much akin to a large earthquake; its effects rippled across our personal and professional lives, much like seismic activity can wreak havoc on both land and sea alike. One area where these waves were felt most keenly was the changes in our shopping habits.
Economyetftrends.com

Are Alibaba and Tencent Teaming Up to Fight Chinese Regulation?

China tech giants Alibaba Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Tencent Holding Ltd. are looking at individual concessions that would allow consumers to utilize the services in tandem, reports the Wall Street Journal. Recent crackdowns by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation saw Alibaba fined $2.8 billion for exclusionary practices, amid a...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Indian Digital Payments Giant Paytm Files IPO To Raise $2.2 Billion

Indian digital payments leader Paytm on Friday filed a draft registration for an initial public offering in India that aims to raise $2.2 billion. The Paytm IPO would be one of the largest in that country. Backers of Paytm, also known as One97 Communications, include Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy