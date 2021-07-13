2 people arrested in connection to Lake Dine & Dance shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a teen girl in the leg at Lake Dine & Dance in Painesville Township on July 5, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in an update on Facebook.

One male was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia, and a second male was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

An update into the investigation revealed between 70 and 100 rounds were fired from rifle-caliber and handgun-caliber weapons of many types, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed there were “many” individuals carrying guns and numerous individuals were seen firing weapons.

Deputies are working to identify and obtain other arrest warrants based on video from the bar. The department said it appears the crowd came from all over Lake County and outside the county.

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said more arrests are expected. The department is working with area township trustees to address the low numbers of deputies in each township as resources are "severely limited."

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with area law enforcement agencies to combat the growing lawlessness in our area. Such incidents are a small reflection of what we are seeing in large cities. I feel it is important to reflect that the resources of deputies are severely limited in our townships due to significantly low numbers of deputies. While they do a phenomenal job, their proactive measures in combating crime are limited by staffing numbers,” Leonbruno said.

A renewal objection for the liquor license at Lake Dine & Dance has been filed, and the sheriff’s office said deputies will be present to provide testimony to the Liquor Control Board about the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (440) 350-5521.

RELATED: 17-year-old shot in leg during shooting at Lake Dine & Dance in Painesville

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.