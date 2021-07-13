Cancel
Public Health

NCDHHS Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Data to Include Federal Providers

 14 days ago

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine data dashboard now includes vaccination information from federal providers, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service. The new data provides a more accurate representation of how many North Carolinians have been vaccinated. This federal data is now included in the statewide percent of population by age group that has received at least one dose and those who are fully vaccinated.

