Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Yesterday, brought the good news that Pfizer and its partner BioNTech would start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, for Africa. That’s a welcome development in a part of the world that is home to more than 17% of the planet’s population but so far, has received only 1.7% of the global supply of coronavirus vaccines according to the World Health Organization. Through July 20, just 3% of Africa’s population has received at least one COVID shot according to Our World in Data, which collects information from local governments.