Summer vacations are in full swing and the last thing you want interrupting your beach getaway is a call that something went wrong at your house. “There are a few things you can do to make sure there are no headaches during or after your trip. Start by adjusting your thermostat, then unplug any appliances that might use up some extra energy. Second, think about the kitchen. Make sure to clean out your fridge and take out the trash that could become smelly over the course of a vacation,” Bailey Carson, home expert at Angi said.