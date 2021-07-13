Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Charlie

islandfreepress.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Charlie, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Charlie, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca.

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outer Banks#Spca#Current Tv#Outer Banks Spca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Pet of the week

Taylor is a 1-year-old, medium-sized, brown and cream shepherd and Siberian Husky mix. Taylor is a beautiful young and active gal with spunk. She makes great eye contact with whoever she is with and always checks in to see if she is doing what you want. Taylor is active, playful and will make an excellent hiking companion once she gets settled in and you develop a strong relationship. She enjoys the thrill of an adventure and can get overly excited if there is too much activity happening all at once. She is looking for a home with a fenced yard,and no cats or small dogs. Taylor knows the command sit and down and is already house trained. She has been working hard on her leash and obedience skills,and is looking for an active owner to continue her training.
Trenton, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Meet Rango! Our Pet of the Week!

Rango (Green Hills Animal Shelter-Trenton, MO) Our Pet of the Week is brought to you by Green Hills Animal Shelter and is sponsored by Princeton Physical Therapy and Tolson Grain. We’d like to introduce you to Rango! Rango is a handsome yellow and cream colored kitty who, at just under...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Kerry

Kerry is an adult female tiger/tortoiseshell available at for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, 7241 Washington View Pkwy. SW. A recent mom, Kerry enjoys receiving affection and likes to play some, has a gentle and calm spirit, and would be an easygoing companion. The shelter has an appointment-only policy for adoptions, surrenders and incoming strays because of construction around the facility. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information. (Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control)
PetsWALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Meet "Dobie" from The Haven

This week's pet of the week is "Dobie" from The Haven. Click on the link to learn more about "Dobie" and how you can adopt her, or another furry member to add to your family.
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Meet Baron, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (July 12, 2021) This cutie is 2 years old, playful, cuddly and just plain awesome. Baron is great with dog-savvy kids, cats, and other dogs. He is housebroken and crate-trained. His favorite passtimes are following his people around the house, chewing bones and kissing baby feet!. Baron is...
South Bend, INabc57.com

ABC57 Pet of the Week: Meet Meriwether

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Meriwether, a 3-year-old Terrier Mix, is ABC57’s Pet of the Week and is looking for a forever home. The South Bend Animal Resource Center says that Meriwether came into the shelter as a stray just a few weeks ago and is up for adoption. Workers there...
PetsThe Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/NPbdCn5mErSXZVzj4h9KZlT?domain=spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet, please contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center for an appointment at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
Petskion546.com

Pet of the week: Meet Jellybean

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Jellybean is a mini Pinch mix, and is about 1 1/2 years old. She's energetic and almost house trained. If anyone is interested in giving Jellybean her forever home or see other animals available for adoption, they are welcome to visit the South County Animal Rescue Facebook page.
Blount County, TNWATE

Meet Sprocket our Pet Of The Week from The Blount Co. Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s time for our Pet Of The Week from the Blount County Animal Center! This week we are introducing you to Sprocet, a sweet little cat looking for his forever home. Our friend Pam Ragon tells us more about this lovable guy and explains what family would make the perfect home for this beautiful cat. For more information on Sprocet or any of the wonderful pets available and looking for their forever families you can log onto blounttn.org.
PetsWETM

Pet of the Week: Jasmine, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Jasmine at the Finger Lakes SPCA. Jasmine is a spayed female who is about five years old. She is very local when she gets to know you, but she can be reactive to strangers and is best fit in a quiet home.
Easthampton, MAWWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Cricket

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Cricket!. Do you love giant dogs and their exuberant energy? Cricket may be the dog for you! Contrary to his tiny name, Cricket is one large dog at around 75 pounds. His previous family describes him as loving, excited and full of energy. He likes to play with toys and is good with other dogs. He has never lived with cats. He will need a family committed to helping him with his house training (he’s already made a lot of progress!) as well as walking well on a leash and since he is so strong, would benefit from a large yard to run around in. He is friendly with everyone he meets and has lived with kids in the past. He does not know his own strength however and may be too much for little ones. He should meet any kids or other dogs in your home before being adopted.
Centerton, ARnwahomepage.com

Purina Presents: Meet Roxie and Freddie Goats in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we’re introducing you to two dogs from the Centerton Animal Shelter — meet Roxie and Freddie Goats in Pet of the Week!. Roxie is an 8-year-old lab. Her foster family says she’s a gentle dog...
Marathon, WIrock947.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet President

Can you believe this handsome sweet boy is still looking for a home?! Our sweet boy President is great with other cats and LOVES to get attention. He has been with us since early April and can’t wait to find his new forever family!. To check out President and other...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Meet Wren: Our SPARKY Pet of the Week [Photo]

Bringing you a barking good time and one of the best parts of our week here at WBKR. Time to find a sweet pup a FUREVER home. Everyone meet Wren. Wren is a 12-week old Shepherd mix. She came strolling into SPARKY with her siblings and they all need homes. A few of them have been adopted out and we want to find Wren a good home too.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Meet this week’s Perfect Pets: Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pets, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato!. This puppy trio is just as cute as each member’s name. They are still developing their personalities, but all three love to give kisses, wander around, and take naps. All three of them are boys and they...
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Oakley’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Oakley! He’s around 1.5 years-old and is possibly a border collie mix. Here’s his bio: “If you are looking for a great companion who loves adventures and loves you more than anyone else, look no further! I’m Oakley! People say I am very intelligent and a quick learner...I really like to make you happy with me and get treats, so I try hard to understand what you want me to do. I know how to sit and come when you call me by my name. I like to give hugs and can be a little bouncy when I meet people, but I am pretty good at understanding “Off!” when people don’t want hugs. I love to run and play, especially with toys that squeak or are nice to chew! When I am done playing, I’ll always find a shady spot to cool off and would love to relax with you. I get excited when it is time to go for walks or to the play yard, so I am still trying to master my leash skills. I know when the leash comes out, we’re going on an adventure and I can’t wait! I do my best to learn how to be a really good boy so I can make people happy! I love to cuddle, give hugs, and play. People are my favorite, but I would enjoy a doggy friend if we are a good match. I tend to prefer dogs who are more laid back. If you have a dog, I’d like to meet them first to make sure we can be friends before I move in. I think chasing cats is pretty fun sometimes. If you think you could be the forever home I am looking for, I would be so happy to meet you!”
Pet Servicesradiokmzn.com

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "SAMMY"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Sammy”. Sammy is an affectionate 5 year old cat who loves attention, gets along with kids and he gets along with other cats. If you’re looking for a furry companion to curl up on your lap and give you some lovin’, Sammy’s your guy! He’s fully vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
Harlingen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Meet Mac, Matilda, MoneyPenny & Aritha

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Get to meet them!. MoneyPenny. Female, 3 month old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy