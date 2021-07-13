Cancel
Music

Durand Jones & the Indications Embrace Groove on 'The Way That I Do'

By Elias Leight
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurand Jones & the Indications’ new single “The Way That I Do” reaches back several decades to capture the feeling of a precise period in popular music history, the years in the late Seventies and early Eighties when the popular R&B vocal ensembles turned toward the locomotion of disco and boogie in search of new hits.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Benson
Person
Leela James
Person
Quincy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grooves#Harlem Cultural Festival#Music History#Rolling Stone Song#The Chi Lites
MusicNo Treble

Julia Hofer: Do I Do

Julia Hofer is back with another great video showcasing one of the great bass lines. In this one, Julia Hofer plays along with Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do”. If that’s not enough, Julia shows off her multi-tasking skills to David504.
MusicDaily Californian

WILLOW embraces inner riot grrrl in ‘Lately I Feel Everything’

It should come as no surprise to those who listened to Radio Disney in 2010 that the 9-year-old who sang “Whip My Hair” wrote a full punk-inspired record just a decade later. Straying from her alternative R&B/dream-pop style, former child star WILLOW released her fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything, July 16. This 11-track pop-punk collection is guaranteed to leave listeners either aching to mosh, or sprinting to their nearest Hot Topic.
Woodstock, CTRegister Citizen

See the Roots Play Woodstock '99 With Erykah Badu

‘Woodstock ’99’ Documentary: A Long Day’s Journey Into ‘Break Stuff’. With a little help from Erykah Badu, who joined the band onstage to perform the album’s lead single, “You Got Me,” the Roots gave the crowd a public peek at the soon-to-be-legendary series of collaborations that were then in progress some 250 miles away at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.
NPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 23

After a year of false starts, teases and endless speculation, Kanye West's new album DONDA is finally here. Or, it at least exists! While the rest of the world continues to wait for the promised release, NPR Music contributor Christina Lee was able to hear the album at a massive listening party held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We open this week's show with a conversation about what she heard and what fans can expect from DONDA.
MusicNew Haven Register

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal band Cinderella, has died. His son Sebastian confirmed the news on Wednesday via a social media post. He was 58. The cause of death was not disclosed. “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a...
MusicNew Haven Register

Kurt Vile and the Violators Contribute Hypnotic Cover of the Velvet Underground's 'Run Run Run' to New Tribute Album

Kurt Vile first covered the Velvet Underground’s “Run Run Run” when he was 18 at a show in Landsdowne, Pennsylvania — complete with “take a drag or two” subbed out for the local crowd-pleasing “Landsdowne Avenue.” He then performed it with the Velvets’ John Cale in 2017 in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground & Nico. Now, he’s contributing a new take — with his band the Violators — to I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, out September 24th via Vile’s new label Verve Records.
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

A Jackson Browne playlist starring the guitarists who shape his recordings

Jackson Browne is known for his lyrics and melodies, but one aspect of his work that gets too little attention is the quality of musicianship on his albums, particularly that of his accompanying guitarists. Now you don’t go looking to a Jackson Browne record for the showy rock solos you might get from an Eddie Van Halen, or the burning blues licks from a Buddy Guy. Rather, his music most often features the kind of subtle playing that winds in and out of the arrangement, complementing the lyrics, always serving the song rather than itself. Not only that, he tends to give his guitarists a lot of room to make statements of their own on his songs.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Caroline Jones & The Trenwiths, “If I Needed You”

Song: “If I Needed You” (from The Raglan Sessions) In Their Words: “I spent most of last year making my sophomore album in New Zealand. While there, I was fortunate enough to meet The Trenwiths, a Kiwi bluegrass band, who became great collaborators and even better friends. Before I returned to America this spring, we set up a bunch of hay bales and recording equipment on a friend’s farm in Raglan, New Zealand, to capture us jamming on some of our favorite country/bluegrass classics and a few originals. The Raglan Sessions is the result. I have always loved the song ‘If I Needed You.’ Emmylou Harris is one of my favorite country voices, so I gravitate towards her and Don Williams’ duet version. Keith Pereira, a NZ country singer-songwriter, is also featured in this particular performance.” — Caroline Jones.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Kamasi Washington x Earl Sweatshirt at Hollywood Bowl

Saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington introduced hip-hop audiences to the lineage of spiritual jazz and hard bop with 2015’s The Epic and 2018’s Heaven and Earth. Following a set from Earl Sweatshirt, Washington and his absolute juggernaut of band — featuring the likes of Thundercat, Miles Mosley, DJ Battlecat, and more — unleashed 90 minutes of new music and revamped classics that hit the crowd of 18,000.
Musickuvo.org

New Music Monday—Brian Jackson, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, & Bobby West

It’s New Music Monday, from 12 ’til 1 pm exclusively on KUVO Jazz! Stay up-to-date on the latest releases from the world of jazz!. Long known as the music mind and keyboardist alongside Gil Scott-Heron, Brian Jackson is releasing his first record in two decades. His band-mates are a generation younger, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge on a variety of strings, reeds and percussion, with Malachi Morehead on the drum kit. It’s the eighth release on the sardonically named “Jazz is Dead” Records.
MusicJamBase

Allison Russell Performs On ‘CBS This Morning’

Singer-songwriter Allison Russell appeared on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions. Russell performed songs from her recently released album, Outside Child, for the morning music program. While Montreal native Allison Russell is a founding member of the critically acclaimed groups Our Native Daughters — with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Amythyst...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Steals the Show with Amazing Dancing Skills in TikTok Video with Mom Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis, Bow Wow's baby mama, and her daughter Shai showed some stunning dance moves in a TikTok video that has since gone viral on the internet. Rapper Bow Wow's look-alike daughter Shai Moss won the internet over with her brief appearance on her mom's TikTok video. The little girl grabbed attention with her amazing dancing skills, easily outdoing her mom Joie Chavis.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton fans react after musician says he refuses to play venues that require vaccine passports

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Michael Blackson Surprised His Girlfriend Miss Rada With a Proposal on 'The Breakfast Club'

Alexa, play, “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge. Love is in the air! If you’re familiar with comedian Michael Blackson, then you know that he has gone through a lot on the relationship front. After several allegations of infidelity from his ex-girlfriend Georgia Reign, fans were convinced that he was determined to live the bachelor lifestyle for the rest of his life. However, it appears that the 48-year-old is ready to settle down.

