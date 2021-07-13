Durand Jones & the Indications Embrace Groove on 'The Way That I Do'

Song: “If I Needed You” (from The Raglan Sessions) In Their Words: “I spent most of last year making my sophomore album in New Zealand. While there, I was fortunate enough to meet The Trenwiths, a Kiwi bluegrass band, who became great collaborators and even better friends. Before I returned to America this spring, we set up a bunch of hay bales and recording equipment on a friend’s farm in Raglan, New Zealand, to capture us jamming on some of our favorite country/bluegrass classics and a few originals. The Raglan Sessions is the result. I have always loved the song ‘If I Needed You.’ Emmylou Harris is one of my favorite country voices, so I gravitate towards her and Don Williams’ duet version. Keith Pereira, a NZ country singer-songwriter, is also featured in this particular performance.” — Caroline Jones.
