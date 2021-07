As the most aurally pleasing of the romance languages, it’s no wonder that much of French music is dominated by seductive singers and coolly delivered pop. Their classical music pedigree is also unquestionable, having spawned the likes of Ravel, Satie, and Debussy, but French music is also characterized by a certain joie de vivre that resonates throughout genres and decades. To celebrate Bastille Day – the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 – we’ve picked some revolutionary French musicians who defined popular music in France.