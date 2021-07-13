Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

NPHS Bulldog football camps coming up soon! Audio with Coach Rice

Posted by 
North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NPHS Coaches and players will but putting on a couple of football camps for youths and Middle schoolers. The camps will be four days long starting on July 19th.

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
68K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#American Football#Nphs Bulldog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

North Platte high school hosts Bulldog football camp next week

North Platte high school is hosting the Bulldog football camp July 19 to 22 for 3rd to 8th grade students. This is a football skills camp. Students in 7th and 8th grade will practice from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and students in 3rd to 6th grade will practice from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Arlington, TXksal.com

AUDIO: 2021 Big 12 Football Media Days

The 2021 college football season is just around the corner. The Big 12 Conference is gearing up for the upcoming year with the Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas. Day one featured Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma. Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth...
NFLallfans.co

Undrafted from small school, Harris makes hall with Cowboys

DALLAS (AP) — Cliff Harris was preparing for one of his six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s when Minnesota coach Bud Grant went over the defensive signals for a game that’s always been more exhibition than competition. Hold up one finger for zone, two for man...
Borger, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Borger football preview: Bulldogs' hoping to build off junior class

The Borger football team has a chip on its shoulder from last year's less-than-stellar season. The Bulldogs are coming off consecutive seasons with a 1-9 overall record. In 2020, the program just missed out on a playoff berth to Levelland on the head-to-head tiebreaker, finishing fifth in the district standings with a 1-3 mark.
Nederland, TXPort Arthur News

Local company to stream Bulldog football games

NEDERLAND — Those looking to watch Nederland football but can’t make it to Bulldog Stadium this year will be able to watch the game live on YouTube after the district agreed to a deal with a local production company. The district announced in a school board meeting that Sheffield Productions...
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

New head coach likely coming to Rifle High School football

Chances are Rifle High School football has landed on a new head coach, the Garfield School District Re-2 announced Thursday. Though approval by the Re-2 school board is still pending, 2002 Rifle graduate Ryan Whittington will take over for former Bears head coach Todd Casebier. “It’s more exciting to be...
Donaldsonville, LAPosted by
WAFB

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs and new head coach Chris Schexnayder are the next stop on the tour of high school football with Sportsline Summer Camp. Schexnayder was promoted to the top job after a decade in Donaldsonville as an assistant. “You know, I’ve been here for...
NFLBuffalo News

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson's first football camp a reminder of how far he's come

Tyrel Dodson admits he was momentarily overwhelmed. The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker hosted his first football camp last weekend at Centennial High School outside Nashville, Tenn., his alma mater, and seeing all the kids in the bleachers awaiting his arrival was a moment Dodson wasn’t quite prepared for. With Tremaine Edmunds...
Cuyahoga Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Heights building back up: 2021 football camp tour

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Could Cuyahoga Heights be poised for a rebound football season?. The school made five straight OHSAA regional finals, including three straight state semifinals and two runs at the state title game, before last year. Hit heavy by graduation entering the 2020 season, running back/linebacker Ryan Krajewski (840 yards, 12 TDs, 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss) and tackle Jacob Fovozzo (27, five TFL) are coming off All-Ohio performances as juniors.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Football, A Fisch in the Desert and his Coaching Staff Set for Fall Camp

The 2021 Arizona Football season is just around the corner, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats are set to start Fall Camp. Arizona Football Head Coach Jedd Fisch’s first official event of the 2021 season is the Pac-12 Media Day on July 27th in Los Angeles. There, Fisch will be accompanied by Senior Inside Linebacker Anthony Pandy, 6 foot-1, 225, and Junior Wide Receiver Stanley Berryhill III, 5 foot-10, 185.
NFLFOX21News.com

Local former NFL wide receiver coaches at youth football camp

COLORADO SPRINGS — Paul Browning loves football, but his desire to give back to the community makes his time around the game that much more special. The 2010 Widefield High School graduate and former CSU-Pueblo wide receiver was a great mentor to youth football players Thursday at John Venezia Community Park.
WWEkmvt

All-American wrestler comes to help coach at Jerome camp

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A three-time NCAA All-American wrestler is gracing the mats at Jerome high school this week. Hayden Hidlay, a wrestler for North Carolina State, is the camp clinician at the Jerome Wrestling Camp this week. The three-time ACC champion at 157 pounds is making his first ever...
Jackson, MSWAPT

USM's new head football coach comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Will Hall made the Country Club of Jackson his first stop on his Introductory Tour throughout the southeast as he enters his first year as head coach of the Southern Miss football program. Nick Niehaus talked to Coach Hall about the talent in the Jackson-Metro area and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy