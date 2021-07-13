NPHS Bulldog football camps coming up soon! Audio with Coach Rice
NPHS Coaches and players will but putting on a couple of football camps for youths and Middle schoolers. The camps will be four days long starting on July 19th.northplattepost.com
NPHS Coaches and players will but putting on a couple of football camps for youths and Middle schoolers. The camps will be four days long starting on July 19th.northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0