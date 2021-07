(OBA®) – Gulf Shores, AL – The first time Richard Brookman saw smoked salmon he was hardly impressed. “One of the suppliers had smoked some salmon when we were picking up some fish one day but it was really, really, dark,” Brookman said. “Almost black looking, charred. I’d never had it before, he let us try it and it didn’t taste bad but … It was then I decided then I was definitely going to learn how to smoke salmon and do a better job than that.”