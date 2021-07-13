Grandview's Addison O'Grady named 2021 girls Freddie Steinmark Award winner

BLISSFIELD — When Annabelle Smith first tried track in middle school, it was mainly to be with friends. Now, she just might have a college career ahead of her in the sport. Smith recently completed her junior year of track at Blissfield, where she became the first Royal girls individual state track champion in nearly 30 years. That effort in the state meet, a personal best 18-1.5 distance in the long jump, as well as being strong in other events, has led to Smith being named the 2021 Lenawee County Field Athlete of the Year.