Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Grandview's Addison O'Grady named 2021 girls Freddie Steinmark Award winner

By CHSCA
chsaanow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddison O’Grady is appreciative of opportunities to compete with her teammates and interact with friends and classmates. The past year of COVID restrictions has taught us to not take these opportunities for granted. Who would have thought that a sports season could be canceled before the champion was crowned? Who would have thought that classroom activities would become virtual sessions with participants showing up on computer screens in rows of little boxes?

chsaanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Basketball#Mathematics#Freddie Steinmark Award#Covid#Grandview High School#Grandview Wolves#Differential Equations#The University Of Iowa#Children S Hospital#The Va Hospital#The Steinmark Award#Wheat Ridge High School#The University Of Texas#Longhorns#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Tuscarora, MDFrederick News-Post

Tuscarora grad, Pitt sophomore Addison named to Biletnikoff watch list

Tuscarora High School graduate Jordan Addison, who is set to begin his sophomore season as a wide receiver at the University of Pittsburgh, was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded annually to the college football’s top receiver. Addison was the top freshman pass-catcher in...
College SportsPost-Journal

Southwestern Football Award Winners

The Southwestern Trojans, who finished 5-1 and were a Section VI Class C finalist, recently held their end-of-season banquet. Award winners for the 2021 spring season were: Drew Wigren, The Joe Rushin Award for Outstanding Student Athlete; Gavin Dewey, The J.C. Matteson/Tom Calzone Midget Football Award; Garrett Swan, Pete Conley Defensive MVP Award; Nate Johnson, The Cole Snyder Team MVP Award; Ashton Mathews, The Most Improved Award; Aidan Melquist, The Coaches Award; Aidan Kennedy, The Dustin Bowser Offensive MVP Award; and Zishan Munir, The Aaron Swanson-Red & Blue Award. Seniors and coaches in attendance, from left, were: assistant coach Casey Williams, Swan, Munir, Wigren, Vance Alvarez-Fleurima, head coach Jake Burkholder, Dewey, assistant coach Matt Lodestro and assistant coach Mark Arnold.
Arizona StateDaily Republic

Former Solano AD enjoys ‘retirement’ as high jump coach at Arizona

FAIRFIELD — Bob Myers’ successful 20-year reign as Solano Community College athletic director and dean was just a blip in the timeline of his true nationally recognized calling, that of high jump whisperer. From 1978-1992, Myers was among the leaders of a powerful track and field program at the University...
High Schoolchsaanow.com

NFHS Begins Yearlong Celebration of 50th Anniversary of Title IX

The NFHS celebrated its 100th anniversary two years ago, and among all the events that have occurred since 1920, perhaps nothing had a more positive impact on high school sports than the passage of Title IX of the Educational Amendments in 1972. Ironically, the landmark legislation signed by President Richard...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Soccer Standout Daniel Boateng Named Cate’s Phil Womble Award Winner

Cate School has a good track record of sending soccer players to college. Daniel Boateng appears to be on that path after three solid seasons with the Rams. Besides being an impact player on the pitch, Boateng is a great teammate, a leader and a good student. It’s those qualities that make him Cate’s deserving recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.
Blissfield, MIDaily Telegram

Blissfield's Smith nabs Girls Field Athlete of the Year award

BLISSFIELD — When Annabelle Smith first tried track in middle school, it was mainly to be with friends. Now, she just might have a college career ahead of her in the sport. Smith recently completed her junior year of track at Blissfield, where she became the first Royal girls individual state track champion in nearly 30 years. That effort in the state meet, a personal best 18-1.5 distance in the long jump, as well as being strong in other events, has led to Smith being named the 2021 Lenawee County Field Athlete of the Year.
MLBchsaanow.com

2021 MLB Draft: Six Colorado products selected

The 2021 MLB Draft was held July 11-13 at Denver's Bellco Theatre. Below is a profile of the six Colorado products selected. Last season, two players who played high school baseball in Colorado were taken. For a list of all previous Colorado players drafted, browse our historical MLB Draft database.
Louisiana StateLSUSports.net

Nuss Named Corbett Award Winner

NEW ORLEANS – Kristen Nuss of LSU Beach Volleyball was named the Corbett Award Winner on Tuesday by the Allstate Sugar Bowl as the top amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana. Nuss is the fifth straight female athlete from LSU to earn the Corbett Award. “I am very honored...
College Sportscardiachill.com

Jordan Addison placed on Biletnikoff Award watch list

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison was placed on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday morning. The award is distributed by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on an annual basis and has existed since 1994. The award is intended to recognize the best receiver at the FBS level of college football.
MLBwilliamsonhomepage.com

CPA's Cade Law commits to Vanderbilt baseball

Christ Presbyterian Academy dual-sport athlete Cade Law could've played football somewhere at the next level. Though, the quarterback and rising senior has chosen baseball for his next step, with perhaps the nation's top program reeling in the Lions standout. Law shared Sunday his intent to sign locally with Vanderbilt University...
Cary, NCngscsports.com

Kevin Kopps Named Forty-Third Golden Spikes Award Winner

CARY, N.C. – Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps was named the 43rd winner of the Golden Spikes Award today on ESPN’s SportsCenter. He is just the second athlete from the University of Arkansas to win the award after Andrew Benintendi earned the honor in 2016. The Golden Spikes Award honors the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall contribution to the sport.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

3 to be inducted into Officials Hall of Fame

Jul. 25—The Hawaii Sports Officials Hall of Fame announced the induction of Hubert P. Minn (boxing ), Gordon Scruton (Track and Field ) and Arnold S. Soma (baseball ) for the Class of 2021. Due to the postponement of last year's induction banquet, both the class of 2020 and 2021...
Oklahoma Statesportsgamblingpodcast.com

Oklahoma Sooners Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 752)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview with the Oklahoma Sooners. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) recap the Sooners season a year ago and key in on their current roster and what to expect from this upcoming season. Is this the year Oklahoma wins a playoff game? Could the Sooners be the best team in the nation? Will Lincoln Riley continue to drop a regular season game? Will Spencer Rattler live up to the hype? Has Alex Grinch made the Sooners defense legit? We talk it all on this special Oklahoma Sooners edition of The College Football Experience.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Von Dohren, Smith, Haydt and Paulson Feature Winners Saturday Night at Grandview

Defending Grandview Speedway NASCAR Modified point champion Craig Von Dohren was able to keep current point leader Brett Kressley behind him for a change on Saturday night and went on to score his third win of the season in the 358 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series 30-lap Modified feature which was part of the T.P.Trailers and Truck Equipment Night at Grandview Speedway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy