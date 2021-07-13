Grandview's Addison O'Grady named 2021 girls Freddie Steinmark Award winner
Addison O’Grady is appreciative of opportunities to compete with her teammates and interact with friends and classmates. The past year of COVID restrictions has taught us to not take these opportunities for granted. Who would have thought that a sports season could be canceled before the champion was crowned? Who would have thought that classroom activities would become virtual sessions with participants showing up on computer screens in rows of little boxes?chsaanow.com
