Crops Get a Boost From Last Week's Rain

 14 days ago

Widespread precipitation last week in Iowa helped with stress on crops and forages. The state's corn condition improved slightly to 66-percent good to excellent, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Corn silking or beyond reached 21-percent, two days behind the five-year average. 16-percent of northwest Iowa corn is silking. There were scattered reports of corn reaching the dough stage.

