The Truth About Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Princess Eugenie

By Kathleen Walsh
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle constantly dominating the royal news headlines, we're as guilty as anyone of occasionally forgetting that Queen Elizabeth II actually has a ton of grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) and she has special relationships with them all. Or, at least, she does with most of them. From her habit of referring to the queen as "Granny" in her social media posts and in interviews, it's not a wild suspicion to believe Princess Eugenie has a particularly warm relationship with her grandmother.

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

