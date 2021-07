Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!