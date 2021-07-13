Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

How Much Is Stephanie Gilmore Actually Worth?

By Brandon Bombay
Stephanie Gilmore exploded on the professional surfing scene in 2007 and immediately began to rack up titles, but her success has transcended accolades and awards. The Australian took home a World Surf League title as a rookie in 2007, and won WSL titles the next three years, per Surfer Today. In total, Gilmore has won the WSL top prize seven times, and historically only trails surf legend Kelly Slater's 11 wins. After becoming an accomplished legend, Gilmore set her focus on competing in the Tokyo Olympics. She was inspired as a young girl during the Sydney games in her home country in 2000. "I fell in love with the idea of going to the Olympics. I never thought I'd get the chance as a surfer, but here we are, and it's like a dream come true," she told Pop Sugar.

