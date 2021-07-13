Cancel
The Real Reason Chris Brown Is Facing Another Lawsuit

By T'Keyah Hayes
Chris Brown is no stranger to legal issues, and it's clear that the first half of 2021 hasn't been so eventful for him. The singer is facing a lawsuit after his dog allegedly attacked his former housekeeper's sister. According to court documents obtained by People, Patricia Avila and her sister Maria were cleaning Brown's house in December 2020 when his Caucasian shepherd "viciously" attacked Maria. Avila claims she has suffered "severe emotional distress" and is "reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop re-living the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day." With that being said, she's suing Brown for an undisclosed amount of monetary damages related to the incident, including loss of wages, medical expenses, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

