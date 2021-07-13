5-year-old migrant child found at border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they have discovered a five-year-old walking alone along the river east of the Andrade Port of Entry. Agents say they quickly responded to the scene after a camera operator spotted the child. They say surveillance video shows an adult entering the U.S. with the child and guiding him around the border fence. Agents say video shows the adult pointing the child toward a secondary barrier, and heading back into Mexico.