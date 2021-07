SIUE's Patterson named associate vice chancellor for Student Opportunities, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Dear Fielding students, faculty, and staff colleagues:. Please join me in welcoming Dr. Allison Davis-White Eyes to the Chief Diversity Officer role at Fielding Graduate University. I appreciate the quantity and quality of the feedback from many of you in making this important decision. Thank you. As is evident by the attached bio, you will see that Dr. Davis-White Eyes brings many years of experience in working with students, faculty, and administrative leaders within university settings.