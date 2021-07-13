Cancel
Manfred: A’s fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

By RONALD BLUM
Bradenton Herald
 12 days ago

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A's managing partner John Fisher and president David Kavak have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Giants are interested in Pirates' trade candidates

After taking three of four games from the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, the Giants have returned home and dropped two straight to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. There could be a silver lining, though. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that in the last 24 to 48 hours, the...
MLBchatsports.com

Why the Rays traded Rich Hill to the Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays surprised us by executing on a trade deadline move a week early — bringing in DH Nelson Cruz, one of the best hitters in baseball, in exchange for two well-regarded pitching prospects from the deep farm system. Today they surprised us again, by trading veteran LHP...
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

MLB to test pitch-calling device for catchers

Major League Baseball will test an electronic pitch-calling device that will allow catchers to communicate with pitchers via a transmitter, ESPN reported. The Single-A California League, which consists of eight teams, is expected to begin testing the device Aug. 3. It is not known how soon the device could find its way into MLB games.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Amid stadium stand off, could the Oakland A's come to Music City?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The effect of a city council meeting in Oakland, Calif. Tuesday afternoon are reverberating all the way in Middle Tennessee. The contentious negotiations between the City of Oakland and Oakland A's ownership regarding the building of a brand new Bay Area stadium are heating up. While...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Manfred unhappy with Kasten’s flippant comments on Bauer

DENVER (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was unhappy with flippant comments made by Dodgers president Stan Kasten that followed the start of the sport’s investigation of domestic violence allegations against Los Angeles pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, three days after...
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees pitcher rejects minor-league assignment

BOSTON — The Yankees lost a bit of pitching depth Saturday. Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski rejected the Yankees’ assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team said. Wojciechowski made one big-league start for New York this season before he was immediately designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for a...
MLBchatsports.com

Rob Manfred's Idea Of A Tough Call

Yesterday, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball was asked about moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, to Denver, Colorado. I think the decision was probably the hardest thing I've been asked to do so far.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rob Manfred: Put up or shut up time for Oakland and MLB

In perhaps his toughest words yet regarding the Athletics' future in Oakland, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the process for preventing the team from leaving the Bay Area is "at the end." What's more, Manfred reiterated the long-held belief that Las Vegas indeed could be in play should...
MLBindybay.org

Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr., threatens Oakland

Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr., threatens Oakland. Oakland - The Oakland A’s have played baseball in Oakland at the Coliseum since 1968. However, John Fisher, the owner of the A’s, has proposed a $12 billion scheme for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, and mixed use development that will disrupt the activities of the union workers, and shipping activities at the Howard Terminal if the proposed development moves forward.
MLBnewstalkflorida.com

Manfred To Oakland Do The Right Thing

Get that money into John Fisher’s hands. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has declared July 20th as the drop-dead date for Oakland to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars to make John Fisher happy. Why July 20th? That is when Oakland elected officials will decide if they want to help fund Fisher’s Oakland Athletics baseball stadium-village concept. Apparently, Fisher, the Athletics owner, wants this done pronto and is willing to hide behind the huffing and puffing Manfred. “John Fisher and Major League Baseball has done everything humanly possible to get a stadium built in Oakland,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “At the point in time that you come to the conclusion that it can’t get done, whether you like the market or not, you have to find someplace else to play because you need a facility. It’s that simple.” Actually, it is not that simple. Taxpayers’ dollars are involved but MLB doesn’t really care about taxpayers or fans. They just want taxpayers’ money and if Oakland says no, then there is Las Vegas. And moving to Las Vegas is not a bluff according to Manfred.
Baseballarcamax.com

Dieter Kurtenbach: The time has come for the Oakland A's to show their cards

If the A’s want to leave Oakland, they now have their excuse. But I doubt that’s the way it’ll go down. Despite a 6-1 “yes” vote Tuesday from the Oakland City Council on a non-binding term sheet, nothing has truly been accomplished. A checkpoint has merely been crossed and the ball has been kicked into the A’s court.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Rob Manfred ‘Disappointed' in Oakland Vote; Dave Kaval, A's Taking Time

Manfred 'disappointed' in Oakland vote; Kaval, A's taking time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Athletics received the “yes” vote from the Oakland City Council on Tuesday, which keeps their dreams of remaining #Rooted alive. At least for now. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, however, expressed his displeasure with the...

