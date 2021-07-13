Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lorenzen Wright’s sons featured in upcoming ESPN documentary

By Landon Negri
OCRegister
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will be featured in a documentary airing as part of ESPN’s E60 programming on Wednesday night. “A Murder in Memphis” is set to air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Wright’s twin sons, Lamar and Shamar — both products of Murrieta Mesa High School — discuss their father, their parents and the accusations against their mother, according to a release.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Documentary#Espn#Murrieta Mesa High School#Clippers#Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballPosted by
rolling out

Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife wants guilty plea in his killing thrown out

The ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright claims she was forced into admitting to being involved in his killing. Sherra Wright was arrested in 2017 along with her alleged accomplice, Billy Ray Turner. She subsequently pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree murder and facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the killing of her ex-husband, Lorenzen Wright. Lorenzen Wright played for 13 years in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBABleacher Report

Report: Kendrick Nunn's Qualifying Offer Rescinded by Heat; PG Will Become UFA

The Miami Heat rescinded Kendrick Nunn's qualifying on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making the guard an unrestricted free agent. The decision comes one day after Miami made some big splashes in free agency. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry agreed to a three-year deal with the Heat worth approximately $90 million. Duncan Robinson also agreed to a new five-year, $90 million contract to remain in South Beach.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Former MVP Derrick Rose reportedly interested in returning to Bulls

Derrick Rose might be gearing up for a return to the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks and months. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, there is mutual interest between Rose and Chicago, where the veteran point guard claimed NBA MVP honors in 2010-11. "It's unclear how Knicks head coach...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX2Now

ESPN profiling SIUE basketball players trying to honor their murdered father

Eleven years after their father Lorenzen Wright was found dead in Memphis, Tennessee, and almost two years to the day their mother went to court to plead guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder, two members of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville men’s basketball program are sharing their family’s story on national television Wednesday night.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bucks assistant Vin Baker lost millions to addiction, found salvation in a Starbucks

Vin Baker sat outside a fancy Phoenix resort in the early morning sun, the mercury hitting triple digits before 9 a.m. His glass of Diet Coke wasn’t the only thing sweating. The team he helps coach, the Milwaukee Bucks, had just lost the first game of the NBA Finals, and the competitive fire that burns inside won’t let him fully shake that. But it’s a new day, a new morning, a new opportunity.
Basketballchatsports.com

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf On Duke’s Transition

ESPN’s Myron Medical has a pretty good piece up on Jon Scheyer’s move to the head job at Duke and how tough it could be - and also how people around Duke and the program think he can handle it. Transitions from legends at UCLA, Kentucky and UNC proved challenging...
NBABlazer's Edge

Powell, Kanter Featured in ESPN’s Top 20 NBA Free Agents

Trail Blazers and upcoming free-agent guard Norman Powell possesses a two-way skill set that teams covet. Unsurprisingly, that billing earned the former Raptors guard a spot on several lists that are populated with this year’s top free agents. On Monday, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton ranked Powell as the No. 15 free agent.
NBAnews8000.com

NBA’s Matt Thomas comes back home to teach in basketball camp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–One of the best to do it in the Coulee Region is back on the court in western Wisconsin, trying to shape the next generation of basketball players as the Matt Thomas Basketball Camp is back in town for the fourth year. The Onalaska grad and current...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson featured prominently in ESPN "Position U" rankings

Clemson landed on four top-10 lists of the best "Position U" schools Monday. Led by its D-line group at No. 5 overall, Clemson is also ranked eighth for the top linebacker schools, ninth for the top WR schools and also ninth for the top QB schools. ESPN's David Hale describes...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on Mac McClung, Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown UDFA Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers may have made the biggest splash on the day of the 2021 NBA draft with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, but they were merely a blip on the radar during the actual draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy