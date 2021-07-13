Cancel
Peraton names new C-suite executives, including its top technology officer

By Carten Cordell
Washington Business Journal
The Herndon IT services contractor named its new top IT officer, alongside two other C-suite moves as it continues to absorb Perspecta.

Washington Business Journal

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

