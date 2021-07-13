Peraton names new C-suite executives, including its top technology officer

Accomplished Engineering and Business Leader Will Oversee the Cloud Communications Provider's Product Management, Software Development and Cloud Services Teams. BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that Jason Harper has been appointed the company's Chief Technology Officer. In this capacity, he will lead CoreDial's product management, software development, and cloud services teams to accelerate the company's growth trajectory as well as its ongoing mission to be the best at enabling the channel to succeed with cloud communications.